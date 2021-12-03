Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 34 (thirty-four) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. There has also been another person die as a result of COVID-19.

This brings the total current active cases to 127. In addition, through data quality checks, 1 case reported previously by TBDHU was removed from the TBDHU case count. This will be reflected in the overall case count today. Five cases have been resolved.

23 cases of the 34 are as a result of close contact, 7 cases are from travel outside NWO, and four are pending.

29 of the cases are in Thunder Bay and Surrounding Communities. Five are in First Nation communities.