Thunder Bay – NEWS – Joshua ATEWE a southern Ontario man on court-ordered conditions not to be in the City of Thunder Bay was arrested by Thunder Bay Police Service Officers on Thursday and now faces new drug trafficking related charges in addition to charges for his failure to follow his release order.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the zero-to-100 block of Lake Street at about 10 PM EST on Thursday, December 2nd following reports of unwanted individuals in an apartment unit.

Police learned individuals had been observed inside an apartment unit that was supposed to be vacant. When police entered the home, they observed what appeared to be individuals attempting to destroy evidence possibly related to drug trafficking.

A male suspect attempted to flee from police, but was arrested on Lake Street after a brief foot pursuit.

There were social media claims of shots fired during this incident. Thunder Bay Police state, “There were no firearms or shots fired involved in Mr. ATEWE’s arrest/charges.”

A search of the home led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine, cash, a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The accused was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Joshua ATEWE, 24, of Mississauga, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

The accused was previous charged by the Thunder Bay Police Service in December 2020 with Assault and Assault with a Weapon. This led to court-ordered release conditions that he not be in the City of Thunder Bay unless for the purpose of attending court.

ATEWE appeared in bail court on Friday, December 3rd, 2021 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.