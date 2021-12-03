Thunder Bay – NEWS – A Thunder Bay man who was recently involved in a police pursuit was located and arrested Thursday.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the 100 block of Cumberland Street South at about 11:15 am on Thursday, December 2nd, following reports of a disturbance.

While en route, police learned an accused male had fled the area in a pick-up truck. Police also learned the male suspect was previously involved in a police pursuit, which police discontinued due to public safety concerns, in November of 2021.

Police observed the accused travelling eastbound on Oliver Road. When the accused observed the police cruiser, he began to accelerate and gave two middle fingers to officers as he fled.

Police later learned the accused was at a residential address in the 1500 block of Onion Lake Road. Officers attended the address. There they successfully, and safely, arrested he accused male.

The accused was transported to the TBPS headquarters

Nicholas Joshua MARTELLINI, 26, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Assault

• Mischief Under $5,000

• Uttering Threats

• Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle x 2

• Flight from Peace Officer

The accused was charged with by Thunder Bay Police Service in October of 2021 for Flight from Peace Officer and Operation While Impaired by Alcohol and/or Drugs.

He appeared in bail court on Friday, December 3rd 2021, and was released on conditions with a future appearance date of January 24, 2022. None of the charges have been proven in a court of law. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.