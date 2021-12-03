Motor Vehicle Collision Leads to Charges
Thunder Bay – NEWS – The OPP in Chapleau report that on November 28, 2021 at approximately 3:07 pm EST, officers with the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Sultan Industrial Road near Chapleau.
The OPP investigation resulted in the seizure of five hand guns, firearm accessories and ammunition.
As a result, Ashley MURLEY, 30-years-of-age, of Thunder Bay has been charged with the following:
- Possession for the Purpose of Weapons Trafficking, contrary to section 100 of the Criminal Code (CC),
- Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC (Five Counts),
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the CC (Five Counts), and
- Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo, contrary to section 95(1) of the CC.
In addition, Tristan ESSUE, 19-years-of-age, of London has been charged with the following:
- Possession for the Purpose of Weapons Trafficking, contrary to section 100 of the CC,
- Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC (Five Counts),
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the CC (Five Counts), and
- Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo, contrary to section 95(1) of the CC.
Both parties were remanded into custody pending bail hearings.