Thunder Bay – Roads Update – Weather conditions have impacted Highway 11.
511 Northwest is reporting the highway is closed in both directions as of 1:45 AM EST.
Highway 11 is also closed between Kapuskasing and Nipigon – All lanes are closed in both directions due to poor weather and road conditions.
