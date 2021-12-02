Highway 11 Closed Between Nipigon and Hearst

Emergency Road Closure

Thunder Bay – Roads Update – Weather conditions have impacted Highway 11.

511 Northwest is reporting the highway is closed in both directions as of 1:45 AM EST.

Highway 11 is also closed between Kapuskasing and Nipigon – All lanes are closed in both directions due to poor weather and road conditions.