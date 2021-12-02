Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings. Some light snow is in the forecast.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries are in the forecast for this morning. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light early in the afternoon. The temperature will be falling to minus 7 in the afternoon. Wind chill near minus 9.

Cloudy skies are in store for Thursday evening. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 8 in the evening and minus 17 overnight.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies are in store for Fort Frances today. There is a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill near minus 9.

Cloudy skies with light winds at up to 15 km/h are forecast for Thursday evening. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 8.

Washaho Cree Nation

For Thursday, Washaho Cree Nation will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 19. Wind chill minus 36 in the morning and minus 31 in the afternoon. With the windchill there will be a risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Partly cloudy skies for Thursday night. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 24. Wind chill near minus 37. With the wind and the cool temperatures there will be a risk of frostbite.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies for the Dryden region with a 60 per cent chance of snow flurries early this morning. Winds will be from the north 20 km/h becoming light early in the morning. Temperature steady near minus 7. Wind chill near minus 12.

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of snow flurries before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 10. Wind chill minus 10 in the evening and minus 15 overnight.