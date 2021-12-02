Thunder Bay – The Anishnawbe Business Professional Association for Northern Ontario will close TradeEx’s Mining the NorthWest Virtual Conference with a series of presentations focused on the latest thinking and inclusion best practices for effective partnerships with Indigenous peoples.

Registration for this free event can be found at https://miningthenorthwest.virtex.ca/lobby.

The ABPA is pleased to join a list of other presenters regarding Northwestern Ontario’s mining boom at the Mining the NorthWest Virtual Conference running from November 30th to December 2nd this week. Open to everyone and free to attend, the virtual conference is hosted by TradeEx, Publisher of Mining Life Magazine.

Jason Rasevych, ABPA President and Deloitte National Leader for Indigenous Services, will lead Thursday morning with an overview of the shifting regulatory landscape related to Indigenous rights and title in Canada and how this connects directly to growing interest in ensuring social accountability in ESG investment frameworks as we strive for a ‘just transition’ away from fossil fuels.

Rachelle Paquette, Vice President of ABPA and founding partner of Paquette and Associates Lawyers, will discuss the critical importance of Indigenous perspectives on Corporate Boards for mining sector firms. She will interview Fiona Blondin, Director of Indigenous Strategy at Cormorant Utility Services and Board Director for chromite exploration mining firm KWG Resources, about her advocacy for active Indigenous participation and ownership in major resource and infrastructure development projects.

Jason Thompson, ABPA Secretary/Treasurer and owner and manager of Warrior Supplies, will present on best practices for leading change through action with attention to procurement and building effective partnerships with Indigenous partners.

Brian Davey, Director at ABPA and Executive Director of Nishnawbe Aski Development Fund, will close with further guidelines and recommendations for non-Indigenous parties seeking to work with Indigenous businesses and communities.

December 2, 2021, Event Details

09:00 AM – Jason Rasevych, Welcoming remarks from the ABPA, land acknowledgement

09:15 AM – Jason Rasevych, ESG – increasing importance of S in our “just transition”

09:35 AM – Rachael Paquette & Fiona Blondin on Indigenous Perspectives on Corporate Boards

10:30 AM – Jason Thompson, Promoting Change Through Action

11:00 AM – Brian Davey, Guidelines to working with Indigenous Business

All sessions will include time for questions from the audience. The ABPA looks forward to a well-attended day of discussions on best practices related to Indigenous inclusion and effective partnerships related to mining in Ontario’s North.

For more information and event details, please visit miningthenorthwest.virtex.ca

ABPA Board of Directors include:

• Jason Rasevych, President, Ginoogaming First Nation

• Rachael Paquette, Vice-President, Mishkeegogamang First Nation

• Ron Marano, Vice-President, North Caribou Lake First Nation

• Jason Thompson, Secretary/Treasurer, Red Rock Indian Band

• Brian Davey, Director, Moose Cree First Nation

• Steven McCoy, Director, Garden River First Nation

• Tony Marinaro, Director, Naicatchewenin First Nation