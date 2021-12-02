Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 13 (thirteen) new COVID-19 case in residents in the TBDHU Region.
Currently the total number of active cases is 100. 16 cases have been resolved.
In addition, through data quality checks, 1 case reported previously by TBDHU was removed from the TBDHU case count. This will be reflected in the overall case count today
Cases
- New +13
- 7 Close contact
- 2 No known exposure
- 4 Pending
Locations
- 6 Thunder Bay and surrounding communities
- 6 District communities
- 1 First Nation community