Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 13 (thirteen) new COVID-19 case in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Currently the total number of active cases is 100. 16 cases have been resolved.

In addition, through data quality checks, 1 case reported previously by TBDHU was removed from the TBDHU case count. This will be reflected in the overall case count today

Cases

New +13

7 Close contact

2 No known exposure

4 Pending

Locations