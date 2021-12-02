Thunder Bay District Health Unit Reports 13 New Cases – 100 Total Active Cases

By
NetNewsLedger
-
279
COVID Update

Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 13 (thirteen) new COVID-19 case in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Currently the total number of active cases is 100. 16 cases have been resolved.

In addition, through data quality checks, 1 case reported previously by TBDHU was removed from the TBDHU case count. This will be reflected in the overall case count today

Cases

  • New +13
  • 7 Close contact
  • 2 No known exposure
  • 4 Pending

Locations

  • 6 Thunder Bay and surrounding communities
  • 6 District communities
  • 1 First Nation community