THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Kings will be jetting off, via charter, to the provincial capital this weekend for their second installment of competition in the Greater Toronto Hockey League.

Each of Thunder Bay’s under-15, U-16 and U-18 sides will play four games apiece against GTHL competition, beginning with a trio of tilts Friday at the Westwood Arena complex.

The U-16 Kings will take on the Vaughan Kings at 7 p.m. while the U-15s will square against the Reps Hockey Club at 7:15 p.m., over on Rink No. 2 at Westwood and the U-18 squad will wrap-up the day vs. the Mississauga Senators at 8:30 p.m.

Each of the three Thunder Bay teams will play twice Saturday and once more apiece on Sunday as they’ll take on the likes of the North York Rangers, Toronto Young Nationals, Markham Majors, Mississauga Rebels and the Toronto Titans.

KINGS GTHL ROUND 2 SCHEDULE

Friday, Dec. 3

U-16: vs. Vaughan Kings 7 p.m. (Westwood Arena – Rink 1)

U-15: vs. Reps Hockey Club 7:15 p.m. (Westwood – Rink 2)

U-18: vs. Mississauga Senators 8:30 p.m. (Westwood – Rink 1)

Saturday, Dec. 4

U-16: vs. North York Rangers 10:35 a.m. (Herb Carnegie Arena)

U-15: vs. Vaughan Kings 10:40 a.m. (Westwood – Rink 1)

U-18: vs. Toronto Young Nationals 12:25 p.m. (Westwood – Rink 5)

U-15: vs. Markham Majors 5:45 p.m. (Chesswood Arena – Rink 1)

U-16: vs. Mississauga Senators 5:45 p.m. (Herb Carnegie)

U-18: vs. Mississauga Rebels 6:45 p.m. (Westwood 5)

Sunday, Dec. 5

U-18: vs. Toronto Titans 1 p.m. (Chesswood – Rink 1)

U-15: vs. Reps Hockey Club 2 p.m. (Westwood – Rink 1)

U-16: vs. Reps Hockey Clubs 3:30 p.m. (Westwood – Rink 1)

KINGS GTHL RECORD (As of Dec. 2)

U-18: 2-0-2

U-16: 0-4-0

U-15: 0-1-3

GTHL SCOREBOARD

REMAINING KINGS GTHL WEEKENDS

Dec. 17-19

Jan. 7-9

Jan. 28-30

Feb. 11-13

Feb. 25-27

Thunder Bay’s U-13 Kings’ team will also be making a pair of visits to face-off against GTHL teams during the season as well.