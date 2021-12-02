Thunder Bay – NEWS – Another large drug trafficking bust by Thunder Bay Police. Police seized more than $700,000 worth of illicit drugs and a loaded handgun following a pair of warrant executions Wednesday evening.

As a result, seven accused were arrested, five of whom were Greater Toronto Area residents suspected of being in Thunder Bay for drug trafficking operations.

TBPS Drug Bust December 1, 2021 1 of 5

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit obtained two warrants for residential addresses in Thunder Bay – one home located in the 200 block of Balsam Street, a second home in the 300 block of County Boulevard.

The warrants were obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity involving suspected traffickers from the Greater Toronto Area operating within the City of Thunder Bay. The investigation and execution of warrants were done with the assistance of the TBPS’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit, K9 Unit, Emergency Task Unit, and Major Crimes Unit.

Police entered the Balsam Street home just before 9:30 pm EST on Tuesday, December 1. Three suspects were located and taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A search of the home led to the seizure of a large quantity of cocaine, heroin, hydromorphone capsules, fentanyl, crack cocaine, cash believed to exceed $50,0000 and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking. Police also located a loaded handgun.

Police entered the County Boulevard home just after 8:45 PM EST on Tuesday evening, December 1. Four suspects were located, arrested, and transported to the TBPSP headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A search of the home led to the seizure of a quantity of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The estimated potential street value of drugs seized from both homes totals more than $700,000 CAD.

Rechan MCLEAN, 29, of Ajax, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Heroin for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Hydromorphone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Possession of Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without Registration Certificate

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Possession of a Firearm Obtained by Crime

Larissa Ethel-Lynn NAHDEE, 27, of St. Wallaceburg, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Heroin for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Hydromorphone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Possession of Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without Registration Certificate

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Possession of a Firearm Obtained by Crime

Sharmar Deadre SHAW, 28, of Pickering, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Heroin for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Hydromorphone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence

• Possession of Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without Registration Certificate

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Possession of a Firearm Obtained by Crime

Kehinde Hussain AGIRI, 30, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Farwaz OLUBODON, 20, of Oshawa, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Randy Lee Robert PARK, 49, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Vanessa Celeste UCHACZ, 40, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Resist or Obstruct Peace Officer

All accused individuals appeared in bail court on Thursday, December 2 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.