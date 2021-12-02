NOLALU – Roads Update – Nolalu Fire Rescue and First Response report that with the temperature just above freezing, we are getting some rain fall. Unfortunately it is freezing on the roads and causing a dangerous hazard.

Highway 588 from just past Green Acres and coming down into Nolalu, passing 590 into Whitefish, is covered with ice. There is little to no stopping capabilities with going any decent speed.

This is not only secluded to 588. ALL roads in the area and surrounding will have ice on them with the rain fall and low temperatures.

Please drive carefully.