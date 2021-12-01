Thunder Bay – LIVING – As an Emergency Management Field Officer, Sharon Bak knows what it takes to make order out of chaos. PSPs in the emergency management sector are often forgotten until an emergency occurs. Then they rush into action facing stress and trauma both similar to, and different from, their counterparts in other sectors.

The unique job of emergency managers is hard to understand for those outside the field, which is why having a peer support team is so important. Creating a peer support team for Emergency Management Ontario is just one of the reasons Chris Pittens nominated Sharon as a Champion of Mental Health.

When we opened our call for nominations for the inaugural CIPSRT Champions of Mental Health award, we could not have imagined the overwhelming response we would receive. With over 200 nominations submitted, the CIPSRT operations team had the privilege of reading applications detailing stories from passionate and committed Public Safety Personnel (PSP) from across the country who truly “walked the talk” when it came to supporting their colleagues’ mental health and well-being.

To be considered a Champion, a nominee must have done one (or more) of the following:

Raised awareness about PSP mental health (For example, sharing their personal mental health story widely with colleagues or helping to develop programming).

Helped work on mental health stigma reduction within their organizations or in the PSP community.

Worked as a peer supporter

Worked as a member of a reintegration team

Helped to develop practices for a psychologically safe workplace (For example, promoted self-care widely in the organization, encouraged an open environment to talk about mental health issues.)

With so many nominations, the operations team also evaluated the nominees on the following basis:

Impact the mental health on their organization and community

Number of people positively affected by their mental health efforts

Willingness to speak about their mental health journey

Creation of innovative mental health resources and initiatives

Creation of new training resources

Commitment to decreasing mental health stigma

PSP from across different sectors, provinces, and communities that had significantly impacted their organization were nominated. It was difficult to narrow it down to the 20 winners celebrated here with so many deserving nominees.

We congratulate each of our inaugural Champions for improving mental health in their organizations. Each of the winners has inspired everyone at CIPSRT. We believe their stories will also inspire future mental health champions. Please read on to learn more about the great work they are doing in their organizations.