DRYDEN – NEWS – A head on collision on Sunday closed Highway 17 for nine hours.

On Sunday November 28 2021 at approximately 6:01 am, members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision, involving two Tractor Trailer units on Highway 17, Mutrie Township (west of Dryden).

Officers arrived on the scene to find a Tractor Trailer unit travelling eastbound on Highway 17 collided with a Tractor Trailer unit that was parked on the shoulder of the eastbound lane.

The only occupant of the eastbound Tractor Trailer unit, 31 year old Alexei PLEVAK of Woodstock, ON was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the parked Tractor Trailer unit did not suffer any injuries.

Highway 17 was closed from Dryden to Vermillion Bay for approximately 9 hours while OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) Team, Technical Traffic Control Investigators (TTCI) and Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) conducted their investigation. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

The Machin Volunteer Fire Department and Northwest Emergency Medical Services (EMS) also responded to this call.