Kenora – Roads Update – Road conditions along major highways will be impacted this morning by freezing drizzle.

Highway 17 as of 08:40 is partially blocked. Eastbound by Joyce Lake, Traffic Control is in place.

This article will be updated as needed through the morning with the latest updates.