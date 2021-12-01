Highway Update: Freezing Drizzle Impacting Travel

By
NetNewsLedger
-
66
Highway Update - snow plow

Kenora – Roads Update – Road conditions along major highways will be impacted this morning by freezing drizzle.

Highway 17 as of 08:40 is partially blocked. Eastbound by Joyce Lake, Traffic Control is in place.

This article will be updated as needed through the morning with the latest updates.