Kenora – WEATHER – There is a freezing drizzle advisory in effect. Freezing drizzle is expected from early this morning.

The freezing drizzle is expected to change over to snow early this afternoon.

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.