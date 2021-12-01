Dryden – WEATHER – Periods of freezing drizzle are occurring this morning. The freezing drizzle is expected to change over to snow early this afternoon.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Freezing drizzle is expected from early this morning.