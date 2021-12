Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 14 (fourteen) new COVID-19 case in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The current active cases is now at 94. 11 cases were resolved.

10 cases are a s result of close contact, 3 have No known exposure and one case is pending.

11 cases of the 14 new are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities. 2 cases are in district communities and one case is in a First Nation community.