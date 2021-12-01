Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service report that the service has responded to a relatively high volume of sudden deaths over the past few days.

As a result, members of our Major Crimes Unit continue to work with the Coroner’s Office to advance a number of these recent sudden death investigations. Due to local capacity issues, more post-mortem examinations are taking place in Toronto instead of Thunder Bay. Sometimes this may lead to an extended police presence at the scene.

“We understand people are naturally curious about an extended police presence. We strongly encourage social media users, out of respect to grieving families, to avoid speculating and advancing possibly hurtful rumours about the deceased. Amplifying false information online, whether intentional or accidental, can also be harmful to an ongoing investigation,” state police.