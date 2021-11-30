Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and St. Joseph’s Care Group have declared a C. Difficile outbreak at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Thunder Bay. The outbreak is restricted to the Hospice/Palliative Care unit (4 North)

Admissions/discharges and transfers are temporarily on-hold. Visitors to the unit are not limited at this time, however, all visitors must check-in at the nursing station when they arrive.

In collaboration with St. Joseph’s Care Group, TBDHU has initiated a thorough assessment of the situation, including enhanced infection prevention and control procedures. Further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation.