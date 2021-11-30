WINNIPEG – NEWS – Winnipeg has has 39 homicides so far in 2021.

On November 29, 2021, at approximately 5:30 am CST, Winnipeg Police General Patrol officers responded to a report of gunshots at a single-family residence in the 200 block of Forrester Avenue.

Responding officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police administered emergency medical care until EMS arrived and transported the victim to a hospital in critical condition.

The victim has since succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as Tyler Patrick YAREMA, 42, of Winnipeg.

The previous day, November 28, 2021, at approximately 5:40 pm CST, Winnipeg Police General Patrol officers responded to a call to check the wellbeing of an individual at an apartment in the 1000 block of Archibald Street.

Once inside, officers located a severely injured adult male. He was conveyed to the hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Justin BELLINGER, 33, of Toronto, Ontario.

The investigation into these incidents are continuing by the Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).