Thunder Bay – The ongoing school bus driver shortage is causing havoc for students on December 1st.

The following routes can not be serviced on the dates indicated.

NORTH 64 servicing St. Ignatius AM & PM, La Vérendrye AM, St. Bernard PM, Franco Supérieur PM cancelled through Friday, December 3 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 29 servicing Kakabeka AM & PM, Westgate AM cancelled for Wednesday, December 1 due to no driver available.

Westgate AM students who ride the South 29 from Kakabeka to Westgate will be allowed to board the South 30 at Kakabeka to Westgate.