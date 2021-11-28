Thunder Bay – NEWS – There are a few highway issues to report this morning.
Highway 17 is closed between Dryden and Vermilion Bay.
#Closure #VermilionBay #HWY17 between Vermilion Bay and Dryden – All lanes closed in both directions due to a collision. Traffic control is in place. #DriveSafe #ONHwys https://t.co/sYKnxnwn8L
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) November 28, 2021
Expect delays on Highway 17 six kilometres east of Pearl due to a disabled tractor trailer unit.
Update: #Incident #Nipigon #HWY11/ 17 West Moose Creek Culvert – 6 km E of Pearl, lane remains partially blocked by a disabled tractor trailer unit. Traffic control is in place. #DriveSafe #ONHwys https://t.co/C1f1eLR0bT
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) November 28, 2021