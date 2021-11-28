Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There remains a winter travel advisory for Beardmore region with lake effect snow off Lake Nipigon. Further west in British Columbia a number of storm systems are in effect with heavy rain forecast for southern British Columbia that likely will cause continued flooding.

Thunder Bay

For Thunder Bay, it is -2 this morning. Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries are expected early this morning. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. However the wind will becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 later this morning. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 10. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies continue. It will becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Winds will be from that northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 13 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -7 this morning in Fort Frances. The forecast is for a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will blow from the west at 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies however they will become fully overcast near midnight. We are calling for up to two centimetres of snow overnight. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 14 this evening.

Marten Falls

It is -7 this morning in Marten Falls. Snow flurries for Sunday with winds becoming northwest 20 km/h early this morning. Temperature steady near minus 6. Wind chill near minus 14.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -4 in Dryden this morning. Skies are cloudy. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with snow beginning after midnight. Amounts of up to 2 centimetres are possible.. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 16 overnight.