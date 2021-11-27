BEARDMORE – WEATHER – Lake effect snow off of Lake Nipigon is expected to develop overnight and persist through Sunday morning. Total snowfall accumulations of 4 to 8 cm are possible by Sunday afternoon.

The snow combined with strong northwesterly winds could result in reduced visibilities in snow and blowing snow at times.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for overnight through Sunday morning.

The lake effect snow is expected to weaken near noon on Sunday.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.