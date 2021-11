Thunder Bay – Living – Thunder Bay Student Transportation updates on two additional routes not running today.

SOUTH 74 Accessible Bus servicing St. Patrick AM & PM, St Elizabeth AM, Sherbrooke AM & PM, Kingsway AM & PM cancelled for Thursday, November 25 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 20 servicing Ogden AM & PM, McKellar AM & PM cancelled for Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 33 servicing St. Patrick AM & PM, Pope John Paul II AM & PM, Franco Supérieur AM cancelled for Thursday, November 25, 2021 due to no driver available.