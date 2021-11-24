Four arrested, gun and drugs seized

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested four southern Ontario residents, and seized drugs and a handgun, after responding to a reported break and enter in Thunder Bay Tuesday morning.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 200 block of Ravenwood Avenue just after 10:15 am on Tuesday, November 23 following reports of a break and enter.

Ravenwood Bust 1 of 4

When officers arrived at the scene they were met by a suspect at the front door of the residence. The male suspect was confrontational and uncooperative with police.

Further investigation revealed three other individuals were at the scene and connected with the suspected break and enter.

Four suspects were taken into custody. One of the suspects was found to be in possession of a forged driver’s licence.

Further investigation led police to locate and seize a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cash, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, and a handgun.

All four accused were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Mohammad Kabir HAKIMI, 21, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Possession with Intent to use Forged Document

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

Jalal Abukar HAREDO, 23, of Kitchener, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

• Breach of Probation

Hamzah JAMA, 22, of Cambridge, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Careless Use of a Firearm

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Unauthorized Possession of Firearm without a Licence

• Possession of Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Possession of a Firearm Obtained by Commission of Offence

• Assaulting a Peace Officer

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

Nidani Dewyangana WANIGASOORIYA, 18, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

All four appeared in bail court and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.