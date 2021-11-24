THUNDER BAY — The Ontario government is providing $15 million annually to northern municipalities to help support infrastructure projects over the next five years. The new Northern Ontario Resource Development Support (NORDS) Fund will share the benefits of mining and forestry with municipalities and complement existing funding streams for building infrastructure.
“Our government is delivering on our commitment to share the benefits of resource development with northern municipalities,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “Northern communities face unique realities, as do the industries and sectors that drive our northern economy. Programs such as NORDS are central to our vision for building strong northern communities, supporting economic development, and creating optimum conditions for businesses to thrive, grow, and create good jobs.”
NORDS is part of the government’s Building Ontario plan, a comprehensive plan to build transit, health, education, technology and municipal and community infrastructure across the province.
“The Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association is overjoyed by Minister Rickford’s announcement today of the Northern Ontario Resource Development Support Fund (NORDS). This investment will have a significant positive impact on communities in Northern Ontario. This will support sustainable growth and development and help our region recover post-pandemic. I am so pleased that the Ontario government has taken action to help municipalities fund infrastructure projects across Northern Ontario. We thank you for your continuous efforts and making this funding available to municipalities to better their communities,” says Wendy Landry, President, Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association.
“Our government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with our northern municipalities, and today’s announcement demonstrates how we will continue to ensure they have the resources they need to build strong communities,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Our government’s new NORDS Fund will help northern municipalities address unique local challenges and support sustainable long-term growth for residents and businesses.”
“We understand the importance of supporting communities to help address their unique infrastructure needs and challenges,” said Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “Through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF), our government is providing an additional $1 billion over the next five years to support critical infrastructure in small, rural and northern communities. Thanks to important programs like OCIF and the new NORDS Fund, we are building the foundation for Ontario’s economic recovery and prosperity across the province for today and for future generations.”
Quick Facts
- All 144 Northern Ontario municipalities, as defined under the Places to Grow Act, 2005, will be eligible to receive NORDS funding.
- Funding allocations have been determined using household counts in each municipality.
- Funding for year one of the program will be distributed to eligible municipalities by March 31, 2022.
- Municipalities are encouraged to submit their projects for funding when the program opens on December 7, 2021.
- Ontario is investing an additional $1 billion through OCIF to provide certainty and predictability to 424 small, rural and northern communities so that they can build and repair roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure.