THUNDER BAY — The Ontario government is providing $15 million annually to northern municipalities to help support infrastructure projects over the next five years. The new Northern Ontario Resource Development Support (NORDS) Fund will share the benefits of mining and forestry with municipalities and complement existing funding streams for building infrastructure.

“Our government is delivering on our commitment to share the benefits of resource development with northern municipalities,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “Northern communities face unique realities, as do the industries and sectors that drive our northern economy. Programs such as NORDS are central to our vision for building strong northern communities, supporting economic development, and creating optimum conditions for businesses to thrive, grow, and create good jobs.”

NORDS is part of the government’s Building Ontario plan, a comprehensive plan to build transit, health, education, technology and municipal and community infrastructure across the province.

“The Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association is overjoyed by Minister Rickford’s announcement today of the Northern Ontario Resource Development Support Fund (NORDS). This investment will have a significant positive impact on communities in Northern Ontario. This will support sustainable growth and development and help our region recover post-pandemic. I am so pleased that the Ontario government has taken action to help municipalities fund infrastructure projects across Northern Ontario. We thank you for your continuous efforts and making this funding available to municipalities to better their communities,” says Wendy Landry, President, Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association.

“Our government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with our northern municipalities, and today’s announcement demonstrates how we will continue to ensure they have the resources they need to build strong communities,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Our government’s new NORDS Fund will help northern municipalities address unique local challenges and support sustainable long-term growth for residents and businesses.”

“We understand the importance of supporting communities to help address their unique infrastructure needs and challenges,” said Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “Through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF), our government is providing an additional $1 billion over the next five years to support critical infrastructure in small, rural and northern communities. Thanks to important programs like OCIF and the new NORDS Fund, we are building the foundation for Ontario’s economic recovery and prosperity across the province for today and for future generations.”

Quick Facts