DRYDEN – NEWS – Dryden Police Services Board is pleased to announce that Acting Inspector Ed Chwastyk currently with the Ontario Provincial Police, has been seconded to the position of Chief of Police for the Dryden Police Service.

Chief Chwastyk’s appointment will be effective November 27, 2021, to February 24, 2022, at which time the Police Service will transition to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Chief Chwastyk brings 27-years of varied experience in policing, the majority of it in Northwestern Ontario. He has served in a variety of leadership positions, the most recent being the Detachment Commander for the Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden.

The Board wishes to acknowledge with appreciation the assistance of the OPP in filling this position.

The Board wishes to express its appreciation to Chief Doug Palson for his service to the Dryden Police Service and to the citizens of Dryden during his tenure and wish him well as he continues his career as Chief for a police service in Manitoba.