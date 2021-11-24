Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are weather advisories out across Western Ontario calling for freezing drizzle.

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Ignace – English River

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring.

Freezing drizzle mixed with light snow will move out of the area this evening.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Freezing drizzle advisories are issued when drizzle falling in sub-zero temperatures is expected to freeze on contact, and over time create icy surfaces.