TORONTO – MINING – At the request of the TSX Venture Exchange, Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NOT) (“Noront” or the “Company“) today reminded shareholders that BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd (“BHP Lonsdale”), a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP, has extended the expiry of its offer from 7:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on November 16, 2021 to 7:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on November 30, 2021.

BHP announced the tender expiry extension on November 10, 2021. BHP’s announcement can be read in full at: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/bhp-extends-tender-expiry-while-progressing-discussions-with-wyloo-metals-833798545.html