NIPIGON – NEWS – The Nipigon / Schreiber detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to advise the public of the Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign.

From November 18th, 2021 to January 2nd, 2022. Officers will be conducting R.I.D.E. programs throughout the Detachment area to combat impaired driving.

Impaired driving continues to be a serious issue on Ontario roads. Every year, the OPP investigates a significant number of fatal motor vehicle collisions that are attributed to alcohol / drug-impaired drivers. Drivers need to remember that any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair one’s ability to drive.

Through the OPP Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE) program, the OPP’s goal is to reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by drivers who are impaired by drugs.

If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan not to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi, stay overnight or stay home.

The OPP relies on the public to report crime and impaired driving is a crime that should be treated no differently. If you suspect that someone is driving or about to drive impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, call 9-1-1 and report it.