Thunder Bay – NEWS – At approximately 1:00 AM on November 20th, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to an automatic fire alarm in the 600 south block of Norah St. The first arriving unit encountered smoke on the main floor and a 2nd alarm was called.

Rick LaHaye, Platoon Chief says that the home owner was found on the main floor, taken outside and treated for smoke inhalation by TBFRS and then by paramedics.

The fire was quickly located in the kitchen and extinguished.

A search of the building revealed no other occupant but 2 cats that the owner was concerned about were located in good condition and relocated to a safe area.

The fire was detected in its early stages by an alarm system that aided in the extinguishment

A total of six pumpers responded, one aerial ladder and one command unit with the Platoon Chief.

The TBFRS reminds homeowners that smoke alarms save lives and to never leave cooking unattended