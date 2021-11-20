November 20, 2021 – Thunder Bay Daily Crime Statistics

By
NetNewsLedger
-
25
Thunder Bay Court House
Thunder Bay Court House

Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police responded to six calls for service over the previous 24 hour period.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update. It does not include traffic incidents.

Daily update from 11/19/2021 to 11/20/2021

Recent incidents
6 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
1 Robbery
Property & Theft
4 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
3 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
1 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
1 Quality of Life