Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Overall a typical November day across the region.

Thunder Bay

Increasing cloudiness in Thunder Bay for Friday morning. Winds will becoming south blowing at 20 km/h in the afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night will see mainly cloudy skies with the temperature holding at plus 2.

Fort Frances

A mix of sun and cloud is in store for Fort Frances on Friday. Winds will becoming south blowing at 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light late in the afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night will see a few clouds. There will be increasing cloudiness after midnight. Winds will be from the south 20 km/h becoming light early in the evening. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 5 in the evening and minus 11 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

There will be a mix of sun and cloud in Sachigo Lake for Friday. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h late in the morning. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon.

Cloudy skies are expected for Friday night with winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 12.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden will see a mix of sun and clouds for Friday. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

For Friday night there will be mainly cloudy. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 10.

Winnipeg

For Winnipeg on Friday, clouds in the morning will be clearing out by the afternoon. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light in the afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Clear skies to start Friday night in the Land of the Jets. Skies will become partly cloudy near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 8 in the evening and minus 16 overnight.