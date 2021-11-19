Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police responded to 11 calls for service over the past 24 hours.
This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update you received.
Daily update from 11/18/2021 to 11/19/2021
|Recent incidents
|11
|
|-2 from yesterday
|Violent
|3
|
|1 from yesterday
|
|1
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|1
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|1
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|6
|
|No changes from yesterday
|
|3
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|2
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|1
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|2
|
|3 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|2
|Quality of Life