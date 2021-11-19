November 19, 2021 – Thunder Bay Daily Crime Statistics

Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police responded to 11 calls for service over the past 24 hours.

Daily update from 11/18/2021 to 11/19/2021

Recent incidents
11 arrow_up -2 from yesterday
Violent
3 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
1 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
1 Robbery
Property & Theft
6 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
3 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
2 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
2 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
2 Quality of Life