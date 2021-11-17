November 17, 2021 – Thunder Bay Daily Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay Police Unit

Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police Service report that they responded to 12 incidents over the past twenty-four hours.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 11/16/2021 to 11/17/2021

Recent incidents
12 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
Violent
2 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
2 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
5 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
2 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
2 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
5 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
5 Quality of Life