Thunder Bay – Weather – Across the north there are weather alerts and snowfall warnings.

Thunder Bay

For Thunder Bay, a few showers should be ending in the morning then mainly cloudy skies. Winds will becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies on Wednesday evening with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Fort Frances

For Fort Frances, Wednesday will see cloudy skies. A few flurries will be starting in the morning. Local blowing snow. Snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.

Snow flurries and local blowing snow with amounts of 2 centimetres. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 8 in the evening and minus 13 overnight.

Pikangikum

There is a Snowfall Warning in effect for Pikangikum. Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Periods of snow beginning later in the morning. There is a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.

Periods of light snow for Wednesday evening with another two centimetres expected. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 7 in the evening and minus 13 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden will see a few flurries beginning in the morning. There is a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Local blowing snow late in the morning and in the afternoon. Snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill minus 9 in the afternoon.

Flurries and local blowing snow are forecast for Dryden. Amounts of up to 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 12.

Winnipeg

Periods of snow and blowing snow with amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are expected. Winds will be from the northwest at 50 km/h gusting to 70. Temperature falling to minus 3 in the afternoon. Wind chill near minus 12.

Periods of snow and blowing snow will be ending overnight then partly cloudy. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 15.