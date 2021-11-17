Brad Lea is not just living his American Dream, he’s building on to it every day. A look back at his life reveals the obstacles he used as vehicles for growth instead of excuses to stagnate. There are plenty of interviews he’s given, where he talks about those obstacles.

There are even more interviews where the Founder and CEO of Lightspeed VT talks about entrepreneurship, persuasion, sales, and closing. His own social media pages, not to mention his Dropping Bombs podcast, are packed with content that provides massive value and which we highly recommend you pay attention to.

All of that is awesome – but for the most part will not be found in this interview

Brad is not one of those people who had success handed to them. Quite the opposite, in fact. He spent years pushing past life events plenty of people use as excuses to snuggle up to mediocrity. He dug in on his own path to success and did the work others weren’t willing to do, to get where he is today.

The game changer for Brad – or at least one of the game changers for him- was when he realized he not only had the ability to help other people succeed, but he loved the feeling it gave him to do so.

The first time he mentored someone who went on to discover their own talents and expertise, Brad was hooked. He knew he’d stumbled across the path that would allow him to do more than build his own wealth – it would allow him to create a ripple effect of success in the lives of others.

Once he figured out what he wanted to do, all he had to do was figure how to do it. Brad developed technology to train people in his areas of expertise. When he looked around the arena he entered and realized he was just one person competing against others with bigger budgets, Brad charged head-first into the fray in his own way.

Instead of competing against the bigger, more powerful trainers in that industry, Brad sold them on his own technology.

“I’m the dude that closes the dude that teaches you to close,” laughs Brad.

That’s the simple way to explain that he works with the best of the best, who utilize his technology in their own businesses.

Most people, says Brad, spend their whole day avoiding problems instead of solving them.

That’s kind of how we see this country today. Most of the people avoid learning the facts behind headlines and memes. The news is too negative or stressful or overwhelming for them, so they avoid the very real and growing problems that will eventually destroy this country, if left unsolved, instead of working on solutions to these problems.

That’s the hard turn we take in this episode as we get into the topics that address what is happening in our country today.

What happens from there is something you need to see and hear for yourself. Those who are easily offended may not enjoy this episode. But then again, those who are easily offended are probably not super fans of American Snippets, anyway.

Buckle up, Buttercups, and get ready for a conversation bound to trigger some and inspire others.