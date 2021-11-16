Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are weather warnings and alerts in effect from British Columbia to Northern Ontario. As the storm works its way eastward, there is snow, freezing rain and strong winds that have, in British Columbia washed out highways and caused flooding.

Snowfall Warnings have already been issued for Pikangikum and areas in the North. Pickle Lake is under a Snowfall Warning, so air travel and freight deliveries may be impacted.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to a 40 per cent chance of rain showers near noon. Winds will becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Mainly cloudy skies will continue this evening with a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the evening. Periods of rain beginning in the evening. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late in the evening. Wind becoming west 20 overnight. Low plus 1.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances will see cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries or ice pellets changing to a 60 per cent chance of rain or snow near noon.

There is a risk of freezing rain in the morning. Winds will be from the southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Periods of rain mixed with snow are forecast for the evening and overnight hours ending before morning. Wind will be from the southwest blowing at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 before morning. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Pikangikum

Pikangikum is under a Snowfall Warning. Skies are cloudy. Snow at times heavy will be beginning in the morning. At least ten centimetres of snow is expected.. Winds will be from the southeast 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon.

Snow with at least another five centimetres likely is in store for Tuesday evening. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill minus 7 in the evening.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Significant snowfall expected this afternoon through Wednesday. Snow, which could be heavy at times, is expected to impact the region beginning this afternoon. Snow will taper off to periods of light snow by early Wednesday morning. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm are expected by Wednesday evening.

Gusty winds may cause localized blowing snow.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of snow or ice pellets in the morning and early in the afternoon. Periods of snow or rain mixed with ice pellets will be beginning in the afternoon.

There is a risk of freezing rain in the morning and early in the afternoon. Snow and ice pellet amounts of 2 to 4 cm. Winds will be from the southeast at 30 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Periods of snow or rain mixed with ice pellets are forecast for the evening and should be ending before morning. Snow and ice pellet amounts of two centimetres are likely. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 before morning. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Winnipeg

Cloudy skies with a few showers beginning in the morning and ending in the afternoon. Wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 3.

A few clouds expected for Tuesday night. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then snow. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.