PICKLE LAKE – WEATHER – Ready for more snow? Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for Pickle Lake and Lac Seul.

Snow, which could be heavy at times, is expected to impact the region beginning Tuesday afternoon, as a strong low pressure system pushes into the region. Snow will taper off to periods of light snow Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday. Snowfall totals of 10 cm to 20 cm are expected by Wednesday evening.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Significant snowfall expected Tuesday through Wednesday.

Gusty winds may cause localized blowing snow.