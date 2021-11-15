PIKANGIKUM FN – WEATHER – A Snowfall Warning has been issued for parts of Northern Ontario.

Significant snowfall expected Tuesday through Wednesday.

Snow, which could be heavy at times, is expected to impact the region beginning Tuesday afternoon, as a strong low pressure system pushes into the region. Snow will taper off to periods of light snow Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday. Snowfall totals of 10 cm to 20 cm are expected by Wednesday evening.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Gusty winds may cause localized blowing snow.