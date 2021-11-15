Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Over the course of the rest of the week, weather is likely to be in the news for most of western Canada and Ontario.

Winter storm warnings and alerts are in effect from British Columbia to Northern Ontario.

In British Columbia over the past twenty-four hours there has been as much as 200 mm of rainfall.

Southbound lanes of the #Coquihalla between between Larson Hill and Juliet. The lanes have been washed into the river.

Check @DriveBC for the latest info on #BCHwy5 and other highways impacted by the recent heavy rains.

Major highways are closed, and in some cases washed out. Rock and mudslides have caused some of the closures.

The woman trapped tells me she has been flown out of the area. Groups of people are being flown out right now from #BCHwy7 away from the two mudslides.

Merritt British Columbia is being evacuated.

Storm Warnings Across the mountains and into the prairies.

There is a Snowfall Warning in effect for Edmonton.

Snowfall warning in effect for: City of Edmonton – St. Albert – Sherwood Park

Heavy snowfall for parts of Alberta today and Tuesday. Total snowfall amounts between 10 and 20 cm are expected. Snow has begun in western Alberta and will spread eastward through the day, reaching the Edmonton Metropolitan region by the afternoon.

Snow will begin to taper off early Tuesday morning from west to east.

Into Saskatchewan, there are Winter Storm and Snowfall warnings in the North.

A wind warning in effect for the City of Regina, where strong winds and blowing snow are expected across southern Saskatchewan tonight and Tuesday.

This is due to an intensifying low pressure system moving across the prairies, strong winds will spread across southern Saskatchewan through the day on Tuesday.

Areas south of a line from Kindersley to Regina will see very strong winds, with gusts in excess of 100 km/h likely. Winds elsewhere are likely to be gusting to 90 km/h.

Into Manitoba, there is snow for the north and central parts of the Keystone Province.

Freezing Rain warnings are in effect for parts of southern Manitoba.

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

City of Brandon

Mun. of Glenboro-South Cypress incl. Treesbank

Mun. of Norfolk Treherne

Mun. of North Cypress-Langford incl. Neepawa and Carberry

Mun. of North Norfolk incl. MacGregor Sidney and Austin

Mun. of Oakland-Wawanesa incl. Carroll

R.M. of Cornwallis west of Shilo incl. Chater

R.M. of Elton incl. Forrest

R.M. of Victoria incl. Holland and Cypress River

Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

An area of freezing rain is expected this evening and overnight.

A low pressure area moving through the southern prairies tonight will bring a swath of freezing rain starting in southwestern Manitoba this evening and moving northeast throughout the night.

All of this is likely to create some serious issues on highways across Western Canada.