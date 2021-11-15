Thunder Bay – LIVING – Resolute Forest Products and Victoria Inn Hotel & Convention Centre Thunder Bay are working together to bring the Save a Heart Ball 2021 to the comfort of your own home.

While we are unable to gather for the 2021 Resolute Save a Heart Ball to laugh, dance and be inspired, we’ve teamed up with the Victoria Inn to bring the event home to you. On November 20, 21, 27 and 28, you can order ahead and enjoy a SAH Ball-quality meal to go.

This special four-course menu has been carefully curated by the Victoria Inn.

A meal kit for two is $75, and includes everything you need to prep a gourmet four course meal in the comfort of your own home.

You can reserve your meal at www.healthsciencesfoundation.ca/meal and choose from four pick up dates in November.

Resolute Forest Products has also generously agreed to match donations to the Our Hearts at Home Cardiovascular Campaign, up to $10,000!

“We know how important it is to keep our community healthy and to support local causes. Resolute has been the title sponsor of the Save a Heart Ball since 2016, and while we can’t have an in-person event this year, we still know that our donation will help make a difference to local healthcare and help bring full cardiovascular surgery to Thunder Bay,” said Kent Ramsay, General Manager, Pulp & Paper Mill, Resolute Forest Products. “We are challenging the community to donate to the Our Hearts at Home campaign, and we will match donations up to $10,000!”

To donate and have your gift matched by Resolute Forest Products, please visit www.healthsciencesfoundation.ca/sahb