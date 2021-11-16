November 16, 2021 – Thunder Bay Daily Crime Statistics

NNL Staff
Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – NEWS –  Thunder Bay Police report that they handled 13 calls. for service over the last 24 hours.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 11/15/2021 to 11/16/2021

Recent incidents
13 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
Violent
4 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
4 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
7 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
2 Other Property Crime
1 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
4 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
2 arrow_up 6 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
2 Quality of Life