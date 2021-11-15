SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER – A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for Sioux Lookout and the surrounding areas.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Snowfall is expected Tuesday through Wednesday as a strong low pressure system pushes into the region.

Snow is expected to impact the region from Tuesday with heavier snow beginning Tuesday afternoon. The snowfall will then taper off to periods of light snow through Wednesday. Snowfall totals of 5 to 15 cm are expected by Wednesday evening.

Gusty winds may cause localized blowing snow.

Accumulating snow on roadways may lead to difficult travel conditions and may result in transportation delays.