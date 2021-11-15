The entirety of Collettville in Merritt British Columbia is being evacuated due to the rising flood waters.

The Town says, “Main Street and Voght Street bridges are inundated with water and should not be used for any purpose. Houston Street is threatened with water and therefore the only route into or out of Collettville is at risk. If this road is lost then it will not be possible for anyone to get in or out of Collettville except by helicopter. As such, all residents must evacuate Collettville”.

All residents must evacuate Collettville. This Order will be enforced by the RCMP. Please proceed north to Kamloops on Highway 5 and register with Kamloops Emergency Support Services located at McArthur Island (1655 Island Parkway).

Southern British Columbia is under Rainfall Warnings.

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Total rainfall near 140 to 180 mm for Metro Vancouver, western Fraser Valley, Whistler, Howe Sound and parts of the Sunshine Coast; total rainfall up to 250 mm for central and eastern Fraser Valley by this afternoon.

Timespan: This morning to this afternoon.

Locations: Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Sea to Sky – Squamish to Whistler, Whistler, Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove.

Hazard: Total rainfall up to 180 to 250 mm. Rising freezing levels with melting snow giving rise to increased river flows and localised flooding. Strong westerly winds near Hope this afternoon.

Remarks: A significant atmospheric river event continues to bringing copious amounts of rain to the B.C. south coast today. Heavy rain will continue this morning and ease this afternoon as the system moves inland. Strong westerly winds near Hope are also expected this afternoon with the passage of the system.

So far, the highest rainfall amounts near 180 to 200 mm have been observed over central and eastern Fraser Valley. Additional rainfall amounts near 50 mm are expected today.

There have been rock slides closing major highways, the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 5, the Coquilhalla highway.