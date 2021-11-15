TORONTO – MINING – KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: KWG) (CSE: KWG.A) (FSE: KW6) (“KWG” or the “Company”) (“KWG”) is pleased to announce that Megan McElwain will be appointed the Company’s President & COO effective January 1, 2022. Ms. McElwain leaves her role as the Vice-President and General Manager of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. She was previously Director of Development of The Fraser Institute. Frank Smeenk will continue to be KWG’s Chief Executive Officer.

About KWG:

KWG is the Operator of the Black Horse chromite project after acquiring a vested 50% interest through Bold Ventures Inc. which is carried for 10% (20% of KWG’s equity in the JV) by KWG funding all exploration expenditures. KWG also owns 100% of CCC which staked mining claims between Aroland, Ontario and the Ring of Fire. CCC has conducted a surveying and soil testing program to assess the prospects for the engineering and construction of a railroad along that route between the Ring of Fire and Aroland, Ontario. Currently, CCC has engaged Cormorant Utilities and Rail-Veyor Technologies for completion of Engineering Proposals for the construction of a utility corridor within the route. KWG has also acquired intellectual property interests, including a method for the direct reduction of chromite to metalized iron and chrome using natural gas. KWG subsidiary Muketi Metallurgical LP has acquired two chromite-refining patents in Canada and one in the USA and in South Africa and is prosecuting an application in Turkey.