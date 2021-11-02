Thunder Bay – TECH – Mac computer users are reportedly experiencing issues with the latest macOS update to Monterey.

Apple released the new macOS Monterey last week.

However this new version of macOS is causing older Macs including Intel-based models purchased as recently as 2020 to shutdown during the software update and not restart.

This is impacting MacBook Pro 16″ 2020 versions and earlier models as well.

Reportedly there are ten different Apple Community Support threads have sprung up highlighting the problem.

Users on social media platforms like Twitter have also raised this issue.

It appears that Macs running on Intel chips are the ones being affected. Thus far, no one using M1-powered Macs has reported such a problem.

Apple has not publicly commented on this issue as yet.