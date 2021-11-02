DRYDEN – NEWS – Dryden Police report that at approximately 1:00 pm CDT on Monday, November 1, 2021, uniformed officers responded to a complaint of a disturbance at a residence in the vicinity of Queen Street and Earl Avenue.

A 23-year-old male subject had barricaded himself in his suite at the location and was causing extensive damage to the premises.

Due to the nature of the weapons the subject had in his possession and his unwillingness to comply with police, the situation was treated as an armed and barricaded subject.

Assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police Emergency Response Team (ERT) was requested and shortly after 8:30 pm CDT, ERT members were able to take the subject into custody.

There were no injuries to the subject, responding officers or the public.

The subject had, through the course of Monday been live-streaming from the suite on Youtube.

He had been calling officers at his door, “Tyrants, and Nazi’s” and telling them that what he needed was beer.

His livestreams were marked on Youtube as adult content, and based on the language that was needed.

