Thunder Bay – LIVING – Ongoing driver shortages for school buses in Thunder Bay are impacting student transportation again this week.

The following routes can not be serviced on the dates indicated:

NORTH 53 servicing St. Bernard AM & PM, Franco-Superieur AM & PM, cancelled for MONDAY, OCTOBER 25 ONLY due to no driver available.

NORTH 59 servicing St. Ignatius AM & PM, La Vérendrye AM, cancelled UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE due to no driver available.

NORTH 66 servicing St. Ignatius AM & PM, La Vérendrye AM & PM, St. Bernard AM, Franco-Superior AM cancelled UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE due to no driver available.

SOUTH 55 servicing St. Martin AM & PM, Franco-Superieur PM, La Vérendrye PM cancelled for TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26 ONLY due to no driver available.

SOUTH 74 Accessible Bus servicing St. Patrick AM & PM, St Elizabeth AM, Sherbrooke AM & PM, Kingsway AM & PM cancelled for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27 ONLY due to no driver available.